Packers meet with media for first time since hiring Joe Barry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers head coach Matt LaFleur met with media for the first time on Tuesday since the season had wrapped up and for the first time since announcing the hiring of defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Barry explained that the interview process consisted of a 5-hour Zoom interview followed by a 6-hour Zoom interview. In between the two interviews, multiple phone calls were had between LaFleur and Barry.

“It came back to what I first and foremost look for which is a high character person,” LaFleur said. “Then obviously, someone who is a great communicator, knowledgable and the scheme portion and I think he checked all the boxes.”

Barry was previously a defensive coordinator with Detroit and Washington. In those four seasons, those units ranked among the worst in the league in total defense. However, top ten in other categories. During the presser, Barry did not shy away from the matter and referenced his growth from those situations.

“I’m really proud of my scars,” Barry explained. " I really am. I think in life, you’re hardened by tough experiences.”

General manager Brian Gutekunst discussed a variety of topics including if JJ Watt was ever on the Packers’ radar. However, it’s no secret the price was too high for a cap-strapped Packers team. They have 14 of their own players heading for unrestricted free agency with players like running back Aaron Jones and center Corey Linsley. Gutekunst is optimistic about shopping in the open market.

“I do think we will be able to do that if the right player is there,” Gutekunst explained. " I think a lot of that will be determined over the next few weeks as we kind of figure out this puzzle and decide on some of our own guys, which is always kind of the first step.”

LaFleur added tough decision will have to be made.

“You’ve got to make the best decisions that you feel are right for the Green Bay Packers. It’s going to be important that we continue to develop a lot of our younger guys because there are going to be some voids that potentially could be left there.”

