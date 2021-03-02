Packers announce coaching hires, promotions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The head coach of the Green Bay Packers has announced more coaching changes for the team.

On Monday, the team announced head coach Matt LaFleur has promoted four coaches, while also hiring four others.

The announcement comes after the Packers chose Joe Barry to serve as defensive coordinator, and promoted Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator. Those changes were announced in early February after the team parted ways with previous coordinators Mike Pettine and Shawn Mennenga.

Team officials say Jerry Gray has been promoted to defensive backs/passing game coordinator, Adam Stenavich to offensive line/run game coordinator, Rayna Stewart to assistant special teams coach and Connor Lewis to special teams assistant/game management specialist.

The upcoming season will be the 25th coaching season for Gray in the NFL, and is second for the Packers. Last season, he served as the defensive backs coach. He joined the Packers after six years coaching defensive backs for the team’s NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings, and previously worked with the Buffalo Bills from 2001-2005 and the Tennessee Titans during the 1999-200 season, as well as from 2011-2013. He also coached the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football team.

The team says Stenavich was the Packers’ offensive line coach during the past two seasons, and joined the team after serving as the assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2017-2018 season. Before that, he spent time with multiple college football teams, including Northern Arizona University and San Jose State.

Meanwhile, team officials say Stewart was the special teams quality control coach for the Packers during the last two seasons, and before that, spent four seasons at Vanderbilt. He was also a defensive quality control coach with the Titans from 2009-2011. Before coaching, he played in 71 career games in the NFL, and was a defensive back for the Houston Oilers, the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Packers say Lewis was the team’s offensive quality control coach last season, and this year will be his sixth season with the team. He originally joined the team as a football technology analyst intern before his promotion to football technology analyst. He previously served as an independent consultant for the Oakland Raiders, and also worked in the football analytics and information department for the New York Giants.

The new hires include John Dunn as a senior analyst, Justin Hood as a defensive quality control coach, Ryan Mahaffey as an offensive quality control coach and Tim Zetts as an offensive quality control coach.

According to the Packers, this will be Dunn’s fifth NFL season, and previously coached tight ends for the New York Jets, a football assistant and offensive assistant with the Chicago Bears, and worked at the University of Connecticut and the University of Maryland between the NFL coaching jobs.

Before working in Green Bay, the Packers say Hood served as the secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator at Kent State, and also coached at Davidson College, Western Carolina University, Capital University, and interned at the University of Oregon.

Meanwhile, officials say Mahaffey has been coaching college teams since 2013, including Northern Iowa and UNI, as well as Notre Dame and Western Kentucky. After he played in college, the Packers say he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2011 with the Baltimore Ravens and appeared in five games that season for the Indianapolis Colts. In 2012, the team says he spent “some time” with the Miami Dolphins.

Zetts will come to Green Bay after working at the Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2019-2020. Before that, he worked at Mississippi State, Davidson College, John Carroll University, Fordham, California University of Pennsylvania and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

