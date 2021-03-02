NOTICEABLY MILDER TODAY... BUT WINDY

Temperatures are on the way up with dry air, sunshine, and a gusty southwest wind. This afternoon the wind gusts will top 35 mph. While today’s high temperatures will reach the lower 40s in most spots, the wind chills will be about 10 degrees colder than what your thermometer is telling you.

Afternoon sunshine will give way to thicker clouds across the Northwoods this evening. Skies will turn mostly cloudy overnight. Some flurries are possible across northern Wisconsin late tonight and into tomorrow morning. There may even be a few daybreak flakes around the Fox Cities... but no accumulation is expected.

Otherwise, the forecast is looking dry and mild. Highs will be mainly in the 40s for the next few days. Thursday is the “cool” day in the extended period. Even there, highs will still be slightly above average in the middle and upper 30s. Many folks will be coming down with a case of “spring fever” with highs 50s by early next week! Our next, more significant chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the middle of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 15-25 MPH, GUSTS TO 35 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW/NE 5-10 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Milder, but windy with gusts topping 35 mph. Late clouds NORTH. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Wind weakens. Clouds increase... late flurries NORTH. LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Stray morning flakes with a mix of sun and clouds. Not as windy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Slightly colder with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and still mild. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Turning cloudy. Mild, but breezy. Spotty PM showers? HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

