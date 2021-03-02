Advertisement

Mental exam ordered for man accused of killing UW student

First degree homicide charges have been filed against David A. Kahl (right) in the 2008 killing...
First degree homicide charges have been filed against David A. Kahl (right) in the 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann.(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, WIS. (AP) - A judge in Dane County has ordered a competency examination for the man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008.

Attorneys for David Kahl say he has had recent medical episodes which raise questions about whether he has the ability to assist in his defense. The nature of those episodes were not described in the defense attorneys’ letter to Judge Juan Colas.

The 54-year-old defendant was charged last year with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann.

Kahl is serving a prison sentence at Oshkosh Correctional Institution for a seventh-offense drunken driving conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Wrightstown man dies after crash involving two motorcycles
Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Day care owner convicted in child neglect case
Roberto Varela
Complaint: Green Bay man blackmailed teen in sexploitation case
Mark Dice
Ohio man attempted to kidnap Manitowoc County girl, police say
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Almost half a million inoculated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong wind
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong wind
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning mild
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning mild
Fire damages a home at 188 S. Park Ave in Fond du Lac. March 1, 2021.
Fire causes “significant” damage to Fond du Lac home
Glenmore Town Board
Town Board holds off on permit for Ledgeview Farms 20 million gallon manure pit