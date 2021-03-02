Advertisement

Kangaroo escapes farm in small Alabama town

By WBRC staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC/Gray Media) - A kangaroo named Jack is loose in the small town of Winfield, Alabama.

Braxton Basinger works the crew that is transporting the critter to its buyers to Tennessee. While stopping at a farm in Winfield, where they planned to keep the kangaroo until Thursday, Basinger says the marsupial slipped through one of his worker’s hands and escaped.

Basinger said they transport exotic animals regularly, but they have limited experience with kangaroos. He said Tuesday morning that they have eyes on the kangaroo but are waiting for a vet to come out before approaching the animal. Basinger added there had been three prior unsuccessful attempts of recapturing the kangaroo.

Tiffany Perry sent video of the animal traveling down a roadway on Monday. She said the marsupial escaped from a farm near where she works. She tried to help catch him, but it hopped into the woods.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Wrightstown man dies after crash involving two motorcycles
Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Day care owner convicted in child neglect case
Roberto Varela
Complaint: Green Bay man blackmailed teen in sexploitation case
Mark Dice
Ohio man attempted to kidnap Manitowoc County girl, police say
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Almost half a million inoculated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Latest News

In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
LIVE: FBI chief calls Jan. 6 ‘domestic terrorism,’ defends intel
A huge iceberg that's bigger than New York City broke off near a UK base in Antarctica.
Iceberg bigger than NYC breaks off Antarctica
Prince Harry and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle.
Publisher to appeal ruling that it invaded Meghan’s privacy
Prince Harry on royals split
FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before a Senate committee on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol...
FBI director: Capitol riot domestic terrorism, tolerating would mock rule of law