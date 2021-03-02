Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Preview of this weekend’s CP Telethon

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - This Saturday and Sunday, March 6 and 7, is the 67th CP Telethon on WBAY-TV, the longest-running local non-profit telethon in the country.

CP, which is based just outside Green Bay, provides numerous healing programs benefiting children and adults who have different physical or mental capabilities. Once known as the Cerebral Palsy Center, CP has grown into much, much more. As CP says on its website, it’s “Celebrating all abilities and unlocking potential.”

Chris Roth was joined by CP Director of Donor Engagement Kristin Pacquett and Director of Adult Services Julie Tetzlaff to talk about what you can expect in this weekend’s telethon and the valuable work of CP in the community.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Wrightstown man dies after crash involving two motorcycles
Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Day care owner convicted in child neglect case
Roberto Varela
Complaint: Green Bay man blackmailed teen in sexploitation case
Mark Dice
Ohio man attempted to kidnap Manitowoc County girl, police say
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Almost half a million inoculated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Latest News

Jake's Network of Hope moved into a new Neenah location in December.
Jake’s Network of Hope moves into larger space to meet greater need
March 2 Birthday Club
March 2 Birthday Club
Appleton City Hall
City of Appleton looking to hire more election workers ahead of spring election
February 26 Birthday Club
February 26 Birthday Club