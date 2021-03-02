INTERVIEW: Preview of this weekend’s CP Telethon

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - This Saturday and Sunday, March 6 and 7, is the 67th CP Telethon on WBAY-TV, the longest-running local non-profit telethon in the country.

CP, which is based just outside Green Bay, provides numerous healing programs benefiting children and adults who have different physical or mental capabilities. Once known as the Cerebral Palsy Center, CP has grown into much, much more. As CP says on its website, it’s “Celebrating all abilities and unlocking potential.”

Chris Roth was joined by CP Director of Donor Engagement Kristin Pacquett and Director of Adult Services Julie Tetzlaff to talk about what you can expect in this weekend’s telethon and the valuable work of CP in the community.

