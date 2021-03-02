Advertisement

Hygiene drive to be held at Lambeau this weekend

Lambeau Field
Lambeau Field(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members are being asked to donate items during a drive-up collection event at Lambeau Field this Saturday.

The Packers announced the “Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive” Tuesday, saying the parking lot at Lambeau will be used as a collection site from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 6.

Collections have been ongoing since February 14, however March 7 is the final day of the event.

Team officials say donors will be able to enter off Lombardi Avenue at Lot 3, and will then be directed by signage to the correct locations.

Volunteers will then take products from the donors’ vehicles in the lot.

The following hygiene items are needed:

  • Laundry soap
  • Dish soap
  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Body wash
  • Disposable razors
  • Shaving cream
  • Deodorant (unscented)
  • Hand soap
  • Cleaning products
  • Disinfecting cleaners
  • Trash bags
  • Baby wipes
  • Diapers (all sizes needed)
  • Paper towels

Anyone who isn’t able to make it to the event but wishes to donate can also drop off items between Tuesday and March 7 at participating Festival Foods or Walgreens in northeast Wisconsin.

Items collected will be distributed by the Brown County Homeless and Housing Coalition to 16 area shelters and support service programs.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the event.

