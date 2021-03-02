Advertisement

Fire causes “significant” damage to Fond du Lac home

Fire damages a home at 188 S. Park Ave in Fond du Lac. March 1, 2021.
Fire damages a home at 188 S. Park Ave in Fond du Lac. March 1, 2021.(Fond du Lac Fire Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire caused significant damage to a home in Fond du Lac Monday night.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to a home at 188 S. Park Ave. They found “heavy fire conditions” in a two-story home.

The residents escaped without harm.

“Crews were able to extinguish the fire but not before it caused significant damage inside the structure,” says Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

The fire department says the home is uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross is helping three adults displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FDLFR on scene residential structure fire at 188 S. Park

Posted by City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue on Monday, March 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Wrightstown man dies after crash involving two motorcycles
Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Day care owner convicted in child neglect case
Roberto Varela
Complaint: Green Bay man blackmailed teen in sexploitation case
Mark Dice
Ohio man attempted to kidnap Manitowoc County girl, police say
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Almost half a million inoculated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning mild
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning mild
Glenmore Town Board
Town Board holds off on permit for Ledgeview Farms 20 million gallon manure pit
Decision to issue conditional use permit for Ledgeview Farm manure pit tabled
Decision to issue conditional use permit for Ledgeview Farm manure pit tabled
GOP urges Evers to spend federal aid on in-person schools
GOP urges Evers to spend federal aid on in-person schools