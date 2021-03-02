Fire causes “significant” damage to Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire caused significant damage to a home in Fond du Lac Monday night.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to a home at 188 S. Park Ave. They found “heavy fire conditions” in a two-story home.

The residents escaped without harm.

“Crews were able to extinguish the fire but not before it caused significant damage inside the structure,” says Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

The fire department says the home is uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross is helping three adults displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

