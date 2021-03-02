Advertisement

Federal government sending COVID-19 vaccines to Wisconsin Kroger stores

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Kroger stores in Wisconsin will receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

This includes Pick ‘n Save, Roundy’s and Metro Market locations in the state.

The federal government will ship 2,340 Pfizer vaccines to Kroger in the coming week. Kroger will distribute those vaccines to stores not already receiving vaccine through the state allocation.

Kroger has 67 stores in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says most of those stores will receive vaccines through state or federal allocations.

This week. Kroger stores will get 1,552 doses from the state.

HOW TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT

PHONE: (866) 211-5320

ONLINE: https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility

“We are excited to continue to expand Wisconsin’s vaccine infrastructure and provide more access to vaccine by adding another pharmacy partner to this critical program,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “While the amount of vaccine in Wisconsin is increasing, it is still not enough to meet demand. Please continue to be patient, and follow good public health practices like wearing a mask and staying home, while we work with vaccinators across the state to get shots in arms.”

