Advertisement

Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that...
On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts.(Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America has submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts.

The plan was filed Monday, even though the BSA remains in intense negotiations with insurers over sexual abuse claims and with the official committee representing abuse victims.

The BSA says the plan demonstrates progress as it works to compensate abuse victims and address finances so it can continue operating.

An attorney for hundreds of former Scouts calls the plan woefully inadequate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Wrightstown man dies after crash involving two motorcycles
Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Day care owner convicted in child neglect case
Roberto Varela
Complaint: Green Bay man blackmailed teen in sexploitation case
Mark Dice
Ohio man attempted to kidnap Manitowoc County girl, police say
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Almost half a million inoculated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Latest News

Jake's Network of Hope warehouse
Jake's growing Network of Hope
The package includes $1,400 stimulus payments for some Americans, enhanced unemployment aid and...
Biden urges Senate Dems to rally behind $1.9T virus relief, stimulus checks bill
"Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran leads the voice cast of the animated fantasy adventure.
Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings
Voting deputies cleared to return to Wisconsin nursing homes