A STRONG SOUTHWEST WIND TODAY

Temperatures are on the way up with dry air, sunshine, and an increasingly gusty southwest wind. This afternoon the wind may gust to 40 mph, which may cause some issues for drivers with high profile vehicles. While today’s high temperatures will reach the lower 40s in most spots, the wind chills will be about 10 degrees colder than what your thermometer is telling you.

While we’ll see sunshine today, some clouds will be passing through the Northwoods at times. Skies will turn mostly cloudy this evening as a cold front pushes into the area. Behind this front, some flurries are possible across northern Wisconsin late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Otherwise, the forecast is looking dry and mild. Highs will be mainly in the 40s for the next few days... And many folks will be coming down with a case of “spring fever” with 50s in the forecast for early next week!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 15-35+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW/N 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Milder this afternoon, but windy. Late clouds NORTH. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Wind weakens. Late flurries NORTH. LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Stray morning flakes. Partly sunny. Not as windy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly colder. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 44 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Probably dry. HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Turning cloudy. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 54

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.