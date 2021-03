GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - First Alert Weather severe weather specialist Brad Spakowitz is secretly 105 years old. No, not really, but in Tuesday’s “3 Brilliant Minutes” with Brad on Action 2 News at 4:30, he shared new guidelines to help everyone live a longer life.

He’ll show you what’s on the menu, according to the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.