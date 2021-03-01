Advertisement

Wrightstown man dies after crash involving two motorcycles

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wrightstown man died Sunday after a crash involving two motorcycles.

At 7:37 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was called to County O at Mayflower Rd.

Deputies found two motorcycle riders at the scene. A 23-year-old Little Chute man with serious injuries was taken to a hospital. A 24-year-old Wrightstown man died at the scene.

No names were released.

There were no passengers on the motorcycles.

County O at Mayflower Rd was closed for several hours overnight.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Center, Gold Cross Ambulance, ThedaStar and the Outagamie County Highway Department assisted at the scene.

