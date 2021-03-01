Advertisement

Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccination registry set to launch

(KCWY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A state-run COVID-19 vaccine registry touted as a one-stop shop for people seeking vaccinations in Wisconsin is set to launch by the end of the day.

The registry announced last month is going live Monday, just as teachers, child care workers and others in a group of about 700,000 become eligible for the vaccine.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services last month said the registry would start Monday and would be a “central place to let people know where and when they can they can get vaccinated, and let them schedule an appointment.”

A health department spokeswoman says the website will be operating by the end of the day.

