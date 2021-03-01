Advertisement

UWGB: Extra time for travel to COVID-19 vaccine clinic needed due to I-43 construction

Due to the project, the northbound I-43 exit to northbound WIS 57 is closed
Prevea Health teams up with UWGB for a COVID vaccine clinic.
Prevea Health teams up with UWGB for a COVID vaccine clinic.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - University of Wisconsin Green Bay (UWGB) officials say anyone who has an appointment at the Prevea Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic should make sure they allow for extra travel time now that a construction project is underway on I-43.

The next phase of the I-43 Bridge Rehabilitation construction project started Monday, and is the cause for lane and ramp closures along the interstate in Green Bay.

At this time, the northbound I-43 exit to northbound WIS 57 is closed.

The clinic is located at UWGB’s Kress Events Center.

UWGB says anyone taking I-43 North can continue north and exit at Webster Avenue as a detour. Drivers can then take Webster Avenue west to southbound I-43 and follow the interstate to off-ramp east onto northbound WIS 54/57.

For those using I-43 South, drivers can use this alternative route:

Exit on Mason Street and turn right onto Mason Street. From there, turn left at Huron Road, which eventually becomes Bay Settlement Drive. Drivers will then turn left at UWGB’s Bay Settlement Entrance (Leon Bond Dr.) and stay on that road, following signs to the vaccination clinic and Kress Center.

This phase of the construction project is expected to last until May 27.

CLICK HERE for more information on the project.

