UW-Oshkosh advances to WIAC Semifinals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team defeated UW-Stout on Monday afternoon 98-89 in the WIAC Quarterfinals in Oshkosh. UW-Oshkosh guard Hunter Plamanan led with a career-high 27 points and six assists. While forward Levi Borchert had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Titans never trailed after taking a 22-20 lead. Plus UW-Oshkosh put on a 27-9 run to go ahead 58-39 with 17:48 left. The Titans shot 60 percent (36-60) from field en route to the team’s eighth straight win over UWST.

UW-Oshkosh (5-1) will play UW-La Crosse (7-2) in the WIAC Semifinal round on March 3. UWO ranked ninth in the NCAA Division III by D3hoops.com, UW-La Crosse 14th.

