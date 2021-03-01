Advertisement

Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt

At least one student was injured in a shooting Monday at a junior high school in Arkansas.
At least one student was injured in a shooting Monday at a junior high school in Arkansas.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say one student was injured and an Arkansas school district placed on lockdown following a reported shooting at a junior high school.

Watson Chapel School District says the situation Monday morning was “contained” and in a Facebook post the district said the student was hurt in an “isolated incident.”

The school is in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking a comment Monday, nor did the Watson Chapel superintendent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Prokopovitz
UPDATE: Jury finds James Prokopovitz guilty of homicide, obstruction and perjury
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
DHS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, confirms another 464 new cases
A roadway crash.
Wrightstown man dies after crash involving two motorcycles
The WIAA has posted the sectional pairings and brackets for the 2021 Boys Basketball Tournament.
WIAA Releases Re-Seeded Boys State Basketball Pairings
Coronavirus generic
DHS reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 75 new hospitalizations Saturday

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff...
Aaron Rodgers gives $1M to help small businesses around hometown Chico, Calif.
Joe Johnson was killed by Idaho police in what they admit was a mistake.
Family mourns man Idaho police killed in his own back yard by mistake
The Oslo-based organization said that it was the third-highest number of candidates ever,...
329 candidates for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Video out of Stamford, Connecticut, shows a dog walker holding a man in a hoodie at gunpoint,...
Woman records armed confrontation outside window, shouts at man to put down gun