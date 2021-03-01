Advertisement

Police: Ohio boy killed, put in river; mother and her boyfriend charged

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.(Source: The Middletown Division of Police)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy reported missing in Middletown Sunday was killed and thrown in the Ohio River, police say. His mother has been arrested and charged with murder.

According to Middletown police, James Robert Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother, Brittany Gosney, 29.

Police said that during questioning of Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, they told officers they killed James in Preble County a few days ago.

The 6-year-old’s body was brought back to Middletown, where the couple lives, and later put into the Ohio River, police said.

Police said they will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover the boy’s body.

Brittany Gosney, left, and James Hamilton, were charged in connection with the disappearance of...
Brittany Gosney, left, and James Hamilton, were charged in connection with the disappearance of Gosney's missing 6-year-old son.(Source: Middletown Police)

They said the river is very high and treacherous, so they will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident.

Gosney has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Hamilton has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Both are scheduled to appear in Middletown Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials say two other children in the household have been removed from the residence.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Prokopovitz
UPDATE: Jury finds James Prokopovitz guilty of homicide, obstruction and perjury
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
DHS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, confirms another 464 new cases
The WIAA has posted the sectional pairings and brackets for the 2021 Boys Basketball Tournament.
WIAA Releases Re-Seeded Boys State Basketball Pairings
Coronavirus generic
DHS reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 75 new hospitalizations Saturday
A roadway crash.
Wrightstown man dies after crash involving two motorcycles

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Toyota logo is displayed at their shop on the...
US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, Jodie Foster, left, holding her dog...
Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes
This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine in...
Nearly 4M doses of J&J virus vaccine on way to states
U.S. Capitol
Democratic voting bill would make biggest changes in decades
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly Monday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly Monday