Pandemic’s devastating toll on local tourism industry, one year later.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A year ago this month, Wisconsin’s tourism industry all but came to a halt due to the pandemic.

The last 12 months have not been pretty for local restaurants, hotels and attractions, or any business tied to the hospitality industry.

When the calendar turned to March 1st a year ago, tourism leaders say Covid-19 was on their radar.

“But the industry had no idea what was coming around the corner,” recalls Brad Toll, Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau President.

Within a few days, girls state basketball games at the Resch Center were cancelled mid-tournament.

“I think that’s when reality really hit that this is going to be pretty serious, but even then it was well, it’ll probably be a month or two,” remembers Toll.

The state’s Safer at Home order however, was just the beginning of troubling times.

“And we thought well, we’ll probably hang on to summer and then that all cancelled and pretty soon we were into fall and we thought our saving grace is going to be the football season and we all know what happened there and that’s I think when it got scary,” says Toll.

In 2019, pre-Covid, Toll says visitors spent $718 million in Brown County.

While 2020 numbers won’t be known until May, Toll knows they won’t be pretty.

A Packers season without fans means a $150 million dollar hit and a year without conventions, meetings and sports tournaments equals another $100 million loss.

“Our occupancy dropped to 16-percent in April and it would normally be about 60, so I mean the bottom dropped out of everything,” says Toll.

Since last spring, not a lot has changed, and Toll says just about any business tied to tourism is struggling to hang on.

“What people don’t see, the business might still be open but a business that employed over 100 people is employing five. The tourism industry, I think the last number I saw nationally is still at 23-percent unemployment, economically it’s been devastating,” says Toll.

