Multi-family sprinkler system code to be enforced

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A building code on the books, idle for years, will be enforced once again. Those in the fire service believe doing so will be a lifesaver.

“In my career, I’ve never been to a fire in a building that was a sprinkler building where we had a fatality,” says Chief Peter O’Leary with Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

An advocate for automatic sprinkler systems in buildings, including multi-family dwellings, like apartments and hotels, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue has put on demonstrations on the effectiveness of these systems. “We know that having fire sprinklers in those buildings will give everybody a chance to get out alive,” adds O’Leary.

So, in 2017 when then-attorney general Brad Schimel said the code to require sprinkler systems in new construction of multi-family dwellings was not enforceable, there were a lot of unhappy members of the fire service. Now they are encouraged by current AG Josh Kaul’s opinion that the department of safety and professional services-- along with local code enforcement officers-- can and should enforce the safety measure.

According to O’Leary, “The rule making was there. It is smart and it’s for the safety of everybody in our state. The fire service is pleased that rule making has been reaffirmed.”

Starting on April 19, any new multi-family dwelling taller than 60 feet or six stories and with three or more attached units will need to have an automatic fire sprinkler system installed during construction. Automatic sprinkler systems are also required in multi-family dwellings with more than 20 attached units.

Those in the fire service are excited about the change in enforcement, because they understand importance of the systems and the impact they can have. “It’s really a question of getting it right, and I think the state got it right this time,” added O’Leary.

