MILDER FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK

Mostly clear skies, cold temperatures and lighter winds tonight as an area of HIGH PRESSURE passes overhead. As the HIGH slips southeast Tuesday, blustery winds return, but this time from the southwest. Wind from that direction warms us up and Tuesday’s temperatures should top out around 40 degrees. Areas south will see plenty of sun, areas north will see more clouds mixed in.

There is a small chance of some sprinkles or flurries Wednesday, but otherwise much of the remainder of the week looks quite quiet. Temperatures will also average well above average - Especially early next week when some 50s may return!

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 15-25 MPH, GUSTS TO 35 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Cold, but with a light wind. LOW: 10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny... more clouds north. Milder with a strong southwest wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & Sun. A sprinkle or flurry? Still mild with less wind. HIGH: 44 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, but slightly cooler. HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: A daybreak flake? A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. HIGH: 49

