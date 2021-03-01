Man involved in shooting at Oneida Police Department held on $100k cash bond

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of firing at an officer at the Oneida Tribal Police Department is being held on a $100,000 cash bond after a probable cause hearing Monday afternoon.

Court records show a criminal complaint against 30-year-old Carl King of Oneida has yet to be filed, however during Monday’s hearing, the state asked the court to file the complaint by the middle of next week.

King is being held at the Brown County Jail on a 1st Degree Intentional Homicide Charge.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the incident, and during Monday’s court appearance, it was said the Brown County Court District Attorney is expected to have the report on Thursday or Friday of this week.

During Monday’s hearing, the state requested a $250,000 cash bond, and the defense requested a $10,000 cash bond.

The $100,000 bond eventually ordered by the judge includes conditions of absolute sobriety, no weapons and no contact with the Oneida Police Department officer involved in the incident.

As Action 2 News first reported last month, authorities say the shooting happened during the early morning hours on Sunday, February 21 in the parking lot of the Oneida Tribal Police Department.

Late last week, the DCI identified the involved officer as Dakota Oskey, who has been with the Oneida Tribal Police Department for more than one year. Due to department’s policy, Oskey has been placed on administrative leave.

Authorities say members of the Oneida Tribal Police Department Dispatch saw a person drive a vehicle into the department’s parking lot around 1:30 a.m. on the morning of February 21. The driver, who was identified as King, got out of the vehicle and began acting erratically, according to authorities.

An Oneida Tribal Police Officer was requested by dispatch to return to the department and investigate the situation happening in the parking lot.

When he arrived, Officer Oskey eventually exchanged gunfire with King.

Oskey wasn’t injured during the incident, and King was taken to an area hospital, and recovered from his injuries.

No one else was involved in the shooting.

King’s next hearing regarding the shooting will be held Tuesday, March 9.

