Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jodie Foster thanked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the Golden Globes, fulfilling a promise the actress had made before she won.

Foster clarified Sunday night that she did not introduce Rodgers to actress Shailene Woodley, who recently confirmed her engagement to the NFL’s MVP.

Foster won for supporting actress in a motion picture for “The Mauritanian,” in which she co-stars with Woodley. Foster says Rodgers sent her “a very cute video” after her win in which he says he’s going to get her back.

The actress says she looks forward to the payback.

Jodie Foster wins the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/UZlX7q7lu3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

🚨 JODIE FOSTER JUST THANKED AARON RODGERS 🚨 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 1, 2021

Jodie Foster giving Aaron Rodgers a shout out.. pic.twitter.com/N5iMTJLFRv — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.