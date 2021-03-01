Advertisement

Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes

In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, Jodie Foster, left, holding her dog...
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, Jodie Foster, left, holding her dog Ziggy, accepts the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture for "The Mauritanian" as her wife Alexandra Hedison looks on at right at the Golden Globe Awards.(NBC | NBC via AP)
By Associated Press and BETH HARRIS
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jodie Foster thanked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the Golden Globes, fulfilling a promise the actress had made before she won.

Foster clarified Sunday night that she did not introduce Rodgers to actress Shailene Woodley, who recently confirmed her engagement to the NFL’s MVP.

Foster won for supporting actress in a motion picture for “The Mauritanian,” in which she co-stars with Woodley. Foster says Rodgers sent her “a very cute video” after her win in which he says he’s going to get her back.

The actress says she looks forward to the payback.

