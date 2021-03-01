J.J. Watt speculation now focused on his Peloton bio

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The speculation over J.J. Watt’s free agency has now moved to the defensive end’s Peloton account.

Complex Sports’ Football Chopz account tweeted a photo of Watt’s Peloton bio that reads “SB56...GB..CLE..BUF.”

Internet sleuths believe Watt, a Wisconsin native, is sending a sign that he’s narrowed down his options to Green Bay, Cleveland and Buffalo.

J.J. seemed to find humor in it. He tweeted: “i don’t own a bike. stop.”

i don’t own a bike. stop. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2021

Others believe he’s just having a little fun with all the fan theories surrounding the most wanted man in football.

The maestro is at it again...let the hand wringing begin https://t.co/IHay7T9zxF — Chris Roth (@rothchris) March 1, 2021

J.J. Watt has updated his Peloton bio and it now reads: “SB56...GB...CLE...BUF”



🤔🤔🤔



If nothing else, JJ has us all dialed in.



(h/t @Pchopz_) pic.twitter.com/C7bzBuMgSq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2021

Watt has dropped some cryptic tweets since he parted ways with the Houston Texans. It’s believed he’s dropping hints as to where he’s going to sign. On Feb. 23, he tweeted “Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.” Some believe that’s a reference to the Mitochondria Research Center in Buffalo.

Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 23, 2021

I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man...



You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city. https://t.co/eQXD3eNVFJ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 22, 2021

