J.J. Watt signing with the Arizona Cardinals

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX, Arizona (WBAY) - The most wanted man in football is signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

J.J. Watt tweeted a photo of himself in a Cardinals shirt Monday morning. “Source: me” reads the caption. The Cardinals confirmed it on the team’s website.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport says the Cardinals are giving the defensive end a two-year deal worth $31 million. Rapoport says $23 million is guaranteed.

This ends weeks of rampant speculation about Watt’s next move. Green Bay Packers fans wanted the Wisconsin native to come home to Lambeau Field. The $23 million guarantee was probably too pricy for the Packers.

The Packers will play the Cardinals in Arizona next season.

The Cardinals finished the 2020 season with an 8-8 record. The team missed the playoffs.

Football fans have been coming up with multiple theories based on Watt’s cryptic tweets. Green Bay, Buffalo and Cleveland were believed to be the final three options. Arizona was not on that list.

On Monday, rumor that Watt, 31, had changed his Peloton bio to the three teams became the talk of Twitter. J.J. quickly shot that down.

Watt and the Houston Texans parted ways after eight season.

The UW alum is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He led the league in sacks in 2012 and 2015.

