J.J. Watt changes Peloton bio, causes Internet stir

Packers among three teams listed in Watt’s updated profile
Houston Texans JJ Watt, a Wisconsin native, rides a child's bike outside Lambeau Field during a...
Houston Texans JJ Watt, a Wisconsin native, rides a child's bike outside Lambeau Field during a joint Packers-Texans training camp, joining in a Green Bay Packers tradition Watt himself watched as a kid (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ***UPDATE*** JJ Watt tweeted Monday morning, “I don’t own a bike. Stop.” Revealing he does not have a Peloton bike and therefore a profile.

The free agency of former University of Wisconsin star J.J. Watt may have taken an interesting turn Monday morning. The defensive end updated his Peloton (popular exercise bike company) biography with “SB56” (Super Bowl 56) -- and added three team abbreviations next to it: the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

In 128 regular-season games (all starts) from 2011-20, Watt totaled 531 tackles (172 for loss), 101 sacks (282 quarterback hits),25 forced fumbles (16 recoveries), two interceptions (both touchdowns) and 61 pass deflections. Watt was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, ’14 and ’15 and twice a single-season sacks leader.

You can see the biography change below, which ESPN’s Field Yates pointed out:

NFL Free Agency officially begins March 17 at 3 PM CST with the start of the new league year. The NFL Legal tampering period opens March 15-17 where clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year.

