If you received a COVID-19 vaccine dose and are on waiting list, let Kewaunee County health officials know

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Kewaunee County Health Department are asking those who were put on the county’s wait list for the COVID-19 vaccine to let them know if they have already received a dose of the vaccine, as well as if they already have an appointment scheduled somewhere else.

Monday afternoon, county health officials announced after reviewing the waiting list, they’re finding that some people no longer need their first dose.

Health officials say those who have already received the first vaccine dose elsewhere will get the second dose at the same location where the first dose was given.

Anyone who needs to be removed from the vaccine waiting list can call 920-388-7160, or submit a request on the Kewaunee County website by CLICKING HERE, and then clicking the “Contact Us” section on the Public Health page.

You can also use that phone number and website if you’re eligible to receive the vaccine and need to be put on the county waiting list.

The following groups are eligible to receive the vaccine:

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Fire

Police

Community-based residential facilities

Funeral home staff

Dental offices

Eye clinics

School and childcare facility staff

Anyone 65 and older

