Advertisement

GOP urges Evers to spend federal aid on in-person schools

Money
Money(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Assembly Republicans are urging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to divert more federal COVID-19 relief dollars to schools offering in-person instruction.

A group of GOP legislators led by Rep. Mark Born, co-chairman of the Legislature’s powerful budget committee, held a news conference Monday urging Evers to spend more discretionary funding from the CARES Act to defray costs for in-person schools, including substitute teachers, personal protective equipment and transportation.

They said multiple studies show children learn better in-person than virtually.

Evers spokeswoman didn’t respond to a message.

Republicans have been pushing for a broad return to in-person classes.

As previously reported last month, the budget committee shifted $65.5 million in federal aid for schools that offer in-person instruction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Prokopovitz
UPDATE: Jury finds James Prokopovitz guilty of homicide, obstruction and perjury
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
DHS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, confirms another 464 new cases
A roadway crash.
Wrightstown man dies after crash involving two motorcycles
The WIAA has posted the sectional pairings and brackets for the 2021 Boys Basketball Tournament.
WIAA Releases Re-Seeded Boys State Basketball Pairings
Nicole Brewer. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Day care owner convicted in child neglect case

Latest News

Fish eggs
Caviar producers reach prosecution agreement in sturgeon egg scheme
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccination registry set to launch
A season without fans at Lambeau Field was costly to the local economy
Pandemic’s devastating toll on local tourism industry, one year later.
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Almost half a million inoculated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin