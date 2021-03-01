First day at school: Parents, students excited to return to Green Bay classrooms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District began welcoming students back to the classroom Monday morning as pandemic restrictions ease and in-person learning resumes. Parents we talked to outside Aldo Leopold Elementary School said in general they were just excited and relieved to be dropping their kids off at school.

Students in 4K through 6th grade and freshmen in high school returned to the classroom.

“We are excited. It’s been a long road, and we’ve been virtual for a year, so the kids need this,” mom Kira Courchaine said.

It’s been almost a year since some students have been in a physical school building in Green Bay.

Not only the parents, but the kids were eager to get back to the classroom with their peers and teachers once again.

“I’m excited for my kids. They miss that social interaction, and yes it’s going to be different but for us it worked either way. I just, I want what’s best for my kids, and at this point they want to be back in school so that’s what’s important to us,” mom Jessica Thibaudeau said.

As we’ve reported, many parents say the challenges of virtual learning really took a toll as the months stretched on.

“I’m not a teacher. And our teachers are great, so it was a little tough to, you know, feel like we did the job,” Courchaine said.

Students in 7th and 8th and 10th through 2th grades return to school next Monday, March 8.

“I’m hoping that we can stay in-person and things go well and everybody stays safe,” Courchaine said.

One of the parents we spoke with said she has faith that Aldo Leopold will keep safety procedures in place so children can remain in the classroom.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.