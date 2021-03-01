Day care owner convicted in child neglect case

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto County woman has been convicted in a child care neglect case.

Nicole Brewer pleaded “no contest” to three counts of Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Great Bodily Harm) and one count of Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Emotional Damage).

As part of a plea agreement, four other counts were dismissed but read into the record.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 11 at 1 p.m.

Brewer, 37, was arrested and charged after an investigation found that children had been injured at Ryan’s Rascals in the Town of Chase.

A criminal complaint says a 12-week-old boy in her care suffered a broken arm.

Investigators learned about other children who were injured at Ryan’s Rascals, including a 15-month-old girl diagnosed with a closed head injury, and a boy with a gash over one eye.

Another parent said her boy was “mortified” to even drive near the day care because of how Brewer treated him.

Investigators determined Brewer’s day care was neither licensed nor certified. Brewer told investigators she took cash payments and didn’t report income from the day care.

Brewer’s son, a convicted sex offender, helped at the day care. He was not charged in connection to the child care case.

