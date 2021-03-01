Complaint: Green Bay man blackmailed teen in sexploitation case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has been charged with child sex exploitation and possession of child pornography in an alleged blackmail case.

On Feb. 26, charges were filed against Roberto Carlos Varela, 27. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details the alleged crime.

The investigation started on Nov. 27, 2020. A woman came forward to authorities to say she had sent over 100 videos and pictures of her performing sex acts over social media. She says it started when she was 16.

The victim told an investigator from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office that some men had threatened to come to her home and rape her unless she continued to send the explicit photos and videos.

In July of 2018, the victim messaged a man named “Tommy” on Instagram because she thought he was cute, according to the complaint. She says “Tommy” asked her to send photos of her in a bikini. “Tommy” said his friend “Jamal” could get her a job.

“Jamal” asked her to send him photos of her birth certificate and social security card. “Jamal” informed her that she had to have sex with Roberto Varela if she wanted to the job. There was no job. There was no “Jamal.”

In August of 2018, the girl met with Varela at Baird’s Creek. She said he took video of her performing sex acts on him. She was 16 at this time.

The victim said “Tommy” and “Jamal” would message her and tell her to go to Rob’s apartment and “convince Rob to have sex with her.” “Tommy” and “Jamal” said they wanted videos of the sex acts.

“Tommy” and “Jamal” said if the girl did not send them videos and photos they would release the ones they had to her parents or they would come to her house and rape her.

She says she tried to block ”Tommy” and “Jamal” but they would get new numbers and text her. She never met “Tommy” and “Jamal” in person.

Investigators linked the “Tommy” and “Jamal” accounts to Roberto Varela, according to the complaint.

Roberto Varela allegedly posted video of the victim on a pornography website.

A search warrant was executed at Roberto Varela’s home and his devices were seized. Investigators say they found videos of the victim when she was 16 performing sex acts on Varela, according to the complaint.

Varela was arrested on Feb. 25 during a traffic stop.

