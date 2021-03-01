COLD TODAY... MILDER FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK

Despite a sunny afternoon, it’s going to be much colder compared to this past weekend’s mild weather. Today’s highs will only be in the lower and middle 20s thanks to a blustery northwest wind. Gusts upwards of 25 mph are possible, and wind chills will stay in the teens.

That northwest breeze will gradually die down this evening as high pressure passes overhead. Skies will stay clear overnight, and with lighter winds... temperatures should drop quickly. Lows will be near zero across the Northwoods with lower teens elsewhere. As high pressure slides to our southeast on Tuesday, the wind will once again turn breezy; but this time it’s out of the southwest.

That change in the wind direction will cause the cold air to retreat back into Canada, and Tuesday will be noticeably milder. By the afternoon, our high temperatures will get back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The milder air will stick around for most of the week, so today’s cold blast will be short-lived.

Not only does the week ahead look warmer than normal, but it also looks dry. There are no big storm systems in sight. In fact our next chance of widespread precipitation may not arrive until the middle of next week... which at this point, is far from certain.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NW 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 15-25 MPH, GUSTS TO 35 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny, but much colder. Wind chills in the teens. HIGH: 26

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Cold, but with a light wind. LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny... more clouds north. Milder with a strong southwest breeze. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still mild with less wind. HIGH: 44 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, but slightly cooler. HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

