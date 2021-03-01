City of Appleton looking to hire more election workers ahead of spring election

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The spring election is a month away and the City of Appleton is looking to hire some help.

This need apparent after 2020, which created some unique challenges during the presidential election year.

“We lost a lot of election workers, or a lot of election workers were unsure about coming to the polls to help and we had some busy elections so we relied heavily on city staff, members of the National Guard to help us out,” said Appleton City Clerk Kami Lynch.

Lynch says while they did have some successful recruitment ahead of the 2020 election, not many were willing to return for the spring primary.

“Ahead of the spring election we just want to bump up the numbers,” said Lynch. “We want it to be more of a long-term commitment from people.”

So, the city is now accepting applications for Election Inspectors.

“They’re responsible for administering voting on Election Day,” said Lynch. “So, everything from registering voters to checking in those that are already registered, distributing ballots, maintaining order at the polling place, and processing absentee ballots.”

The seasonal position’s hiring rate is $8.88 an hour and candidates must be qualified to vote.

They also must be a resident of the county they’re working in which for Appleton includes Outagamie, Calumet and Winnebago Counties.

“We’re hoping that they would stick around, you know, elections aren’t every day. They kind of come and go. We only have the April one left for this year,” said Lynch. “We want to make sure we get enough interest so we can have a good pool of workers going forward.”

Election workers are trained on election laws that tie into the processes on election day, like what requirements are for registration and so on.

Lynch says it could be a good opportunity for those who questioned the process during the 2020 presidential election.

“Cause then they’ll see how secure and safe of a process it is and really understand everything that goes into an election,” said Lynch. “Administering it and all the safeguards that are in place to prevent some of the common misconceptions that it’d be easy for someone to vote twice and whatnot.”

Plus, Lynch believes it’s a process people take pride participating in.

“The more you do it and the more you see, you do kind of have that sense of accomplishment. Getting through elections during a pandemic or the voter ID changes you do develop a sense of personal responsibility toward helping administer our democracy,” said Lynch.

Applications are due by Mar. 12. People can apply online HERE.

If anyone has questions, they can call 920-832-6458 or email humanresources@appleton.org.

