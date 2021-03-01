A SHORT-LIVED BLAST OF COLDER AIR

Daybreak flakes southwest of Green Bay will quickly scoot away from the area. Clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine. However, it’s going to be much colder and blustery compared to this past weekend’s mild weather. Today’s highs will be in the low to middle 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens. That chilly northwest wind will gradually die down towards sunset as high pressure arrives. This stable weathermaker will ensure moonlit skies tonight.

The wind will be strong again tomorrow, but this time we’ll get a gusty southwest wind. That change in the wind direction will cause the cold air to retreat back into Canada. By the end of Tuesday, our high temperatures will be around, or above 40 degrees. The milder air will stick around for most of the week, so today’s cold blast will be short-lived.

Not only does the week ahead look mostly milder than normal, but it also looks dry. There’s no big storm systems in sight... In fact our next chance of widespread precipitation may not arrive until the middle of next week, which at this point, is far from certain.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-25 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Turning sunny. Much colder. Windy-chilly. HIGH: 26

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Cold, but calmer. LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Gusty winds. Not as cold late. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as windy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 44 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Tons of sun. Cool. HIGH: 39

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.