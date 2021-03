GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has a couple of topics he wants to discuss. If you’re a woman, you’re more likely to have read his mind about the first topic.

And on the second topic, maybe the movie “Inception” was on to something. Pay attention to what you dream about, because somebody might be guiding your dreams.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.