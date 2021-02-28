‘Wonderful Things’ market open every weekend on Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Every weekend, people can shop local on the weekends at the “Wonderful Things” market on Broadway in the Historic Rail Yard District.

An idea inspired after COVID-19 hit, Leah Weycker and Nancy McKee wanted a way to help support small business owners.

The market opened in November and has over forty local vendors and artists.

“Because of COVID, a lot of the craft shows were canceled so the vendors wanted an outlet for selling their product so we offer them a way to sell their product without having to be here” says Weycker.

The products vary from food, woodworking, crafts, art, purses, clothing, jewelry and vintage.

“It’s a combination of a lot of different things” says Weycker.

The ‘Wonderful Things’ market has a ‘meet the maker’ event that features one of their many vendors and artists.

“I’ve been blown away by the support of the community and my family and friends, who just stopped by and showed love” says Trish Koltz, ’'Meet the Maker’ of the week.

Weycker says they are practicing COVID-19 safe shopping.

“We limit it to 10 shoppers, masks are required and you can also do personal shopping” Weycker says.

The market owners say they are looking for a larger space to add more vendors. As well as trying to make the pop-up, permanent because of the high demand.

Located at 340 N Broadway, the pop-up is open on the weekends: Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am-5pm.

Anyone can interested in becoming a vendor can email them at wonderfulthingsbg@gmail.com.

