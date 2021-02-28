WIAA Releases Re-Seeded Boys State Basketball Pairings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has released the 2021 Boys State Basketball matchups for Divisions 1 through 5. This year’s tournament which will be spread between two venues, the La Crosse Center and the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, WI. The State Tournament will take place on March 4-6. Games will be televised and streamed live.

NOTE: Games will be updated as they become available.

2021 WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament Schedule

DIVISION 1 - Saturday, March 6 at Menominee Nation Arena

Semifinals

#1 Seed vs. #4 Seed - 10:45 a.m.

#2 Seed vs. #3 Seed - 2:10 p.m.

Championship Game

Winner of Semifinals - 8:15 p.m.

DIVISION 2 - Saturday, March 6 at La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Seed vs. #4 Seed - 9:05 a.m.

#2 Seed vs. #3 Seed - 12:25 p.m.

Championship Game

Winner of Semifinals - 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3 - Friday, March 5 at Menominee Nation Arena

Semifinals

#1 Seed vs. #4 Seed - 10:45 a.m.

#2 Seed vs. #3 Seed - 2:10 p.m.

Championship Game

Winner of Semifinals - 8:15 p.m.

DIVISION 4 - Friday, March 5 at La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Seed vs. #4 Seed - 9:05 a.m.

#2 Seed vs. #3 Seed - 12:25 p.m.

Championship Game

Winner of Semifinals - 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 5 - Thursday, March 4 at La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Hustisford vs. #4 Wauzeka-Steuben - 9:05 a.m.

#2 McDonell Catholic vs. #3 Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran - 12:35 p.m.

Championship Game

Winners of Semifinal Games - 7:05 p.m.

