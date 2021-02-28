Advertisement

WIAA Releases Re-Seeded Boys State Basketball Pairings

State Tournament to take place in La Crosse and Oshkosh
The WIAA has posted the sectional pairings and brackets for the 2021 Boys Basketball Tournament.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has released the 2021 Boys State Basketball matchups for Divisions 1 through 5. This year’s tournament which will be spread between two venues, the La Crosse Center and the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, WI. The State Tournament will take place on March 4-6. Games will be televised and streamed live.

NOTE: Games will be updated as they become available.

2021 WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament Schedule

DIVISION 1 - Saturday, March 6 at Menominee Nation Arena
Semifinals

#1 Seed vs. #4 Seed - 10:45 a.m.

#2 Seed vs. #3 Seed - 2:10 p.m. 

Championship Game

Winner of Semifinals - 8:15 p.m.

DIVISION 2 - Saturday, March 6 at La Crosse Center
Semifinals

#1 Seed vs. #4 Seed - 9:05 a.m. 

#2 Seed vs. #3 Seed - 12:25 p.m.

Championship Game

Winner of Semifinals - 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3 - Friday, March 5 at Menominee Nation Arena
Semifinals

#1 Seed vs. #4 Seed - 10:45 a.m.

#2 Seed vs. #3 Seed - 2:10 p.m. 

Championship Game

Winner of Semifinals - 8:15 p.m.

DIVISION 4 - Friday, March 5 at La Crosse Center
Semifinals

#1 Seed vs. #4 Seed - 9:05 a.m.

#2 Seed vs. #3 Seed - 12:25 p.m. 

Championship Game

Winner of Semifinals - 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 5 - Thursday, March 4 at La Crosse Center
Semifinals

#1 Hustisford vs. #4 Wauzeka-Steuben - 9:05 a.m.

#2 McDonell Catholic vs. #3 Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran - 12:35 p.m. 

Championship Game

Winners of Semifinal Games - 7:05 p.m.

