GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five area boy’s basketball teams are headed to the WIAA State Tournament.

The State Tournament semifinal pairings will be determined by reseeding all four teams. The State championship games will be played Thursday-Saturday, March 4-6 at two different sites. One site is the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis. and the second site is the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis.

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL FINAL RESULTS

Division 1

River Falls 53, De Pere 52

Kimberly 78, Menomonee Falls 46

DeForest 77, Arrowhead 69

Wauwatosa East 76, Franklin 61

Division 2

Onalaska 49, Rice Lake 23

Xavier 78, Seymour 61

Lake Mills 56, Monroe 55

Pewaukee 76, Wisconsin Lutheran 63

Division 3

Saint Croix Central 80, Northwestern 57

Wrightstown 55, Brillion 54

Lake Country Lutheran 94, St. John’s NW Military Academy 68

Racine St. Catherine’s 84, Milwaukee Academy of Science 73

Division 4

Edgar 74, Clear Lake 60

Lourdes Academy 85, Sheboygan Area Luth. 66

Luther 46, Blair-Taylor 44

The Prairie School 82, Cuba City 77

Division 5

McDonell Central 63, Turtle Lake 51

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 84, Gresham Community 66

Wauzeka-Steuben 46, Royall 41

Hustisford 70, Monticello 43

Local teams = italicized

