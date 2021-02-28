WIAA Boys Basketball Sectional Final Results
Five area boys basketball teams punch tickets to state tournament
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five area boy’s basketball teams are headed to the WIAA State Tournament.
The State Tournament semifinal pairings will be determined by reseeding all four teams. The State championship games will be played Thursday-Saturday, March 4-6 at two different sites. One site is the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis. and the second site is the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis.
WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL FINAL RESULTS
Division 1
River Falls 53, De Pere 52
Kimberly 78, Menomonee Falls 46
DeForest 77, Arrowhead 69
Wauwatosa East 76, Franklin 61
Division 2
Onalaska 49, Rice Lake 23
Xavier 78, Seymour 61
Lake Mills 56, Monroe 55
Pewaukee 76, Wisconsin Lutheran 63
Division 3
Saint Croix Central 80, Northwestern 57
Wrightstown 55, Brillion 54
Lake Country Lutheran 94, St. John’s NW Military Academy 68
Racine St. Catherine’s 84, Milwaukee Academy of Science 73
Division 4
Edgar 74, Clear Lake 60
Lourdes Academy 85, Sheboygan Area Luth. 66
Luther 46, Blair-Taylor 44
The Prairie School 82, Cuba City 77
Division 5
McDonell Central 63, Turtle Lake 51
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 84, Gresham Community 66
Wauzeka-Steuben 46, Royall 41
Hustisford 70, Monticello 43
Local teams = italicized
