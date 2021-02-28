Advertisement

UPFRONT: State Superintendent candidates discuss vaccine prioritization

Deb Kerr and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in the...
Deb Kerr and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in the April 6 election(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As schools in northeastern Wisconsin begin re-opening their doors for in-person classes, some districts are at a crossroad with how to open their doors safely due to the pandemic.

At the same time, Wisconsin voters need to choose a new leader for schools.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, the two candidates for State Superintendent of Schools in Wisconsin discussed how to prioritize the order in which teachers will receive the vaccine.

Educators and childcare providers will be eligible to be vaccinated starting Monday.

Dr. Jill Underly is currently the Superintendent of the Pecatonica Area School District, located about 40 miles southwest of Madison. She will face off against Deborah Kerr, the former superintendent of Brown Deer school, located just north of Milwaukee during the spring election on April 6.

“Many school districts with crowded and aging facilities, social distancing is simply impossible and in most cases, we have to vaccinate our teachers,” said candidate Dr. Jill Underly. “My school district has been able to safely open because we can socially distance. Other communities, they cannot so if they have more individuals in their school - if it means getting their teachers the vaccine first so they can open safely, then that’s what we need to do.”

“I believe our teachers are essential workers. They deserve to have the vaccine now, if they choose,” said Kerr. “I don’t want to have to pick and choose who gets the first vaccine because I think some people are uncomfortable getting that vaccine. But I know I have teachers who have medical conditions that make them very vulnerable, so I want to make sure they get service first.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has to approve each district and county’s vaccination health plan before teachers can receive the vaccine.

As previously reported, Underly and Kerr were chosen by voters out of a total of seven candidates during the spring primary earlier this month. The position was the only statewide race on the primary ballot.

