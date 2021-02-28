QUIET STRETCH OF WEATHER THIS WEEK

Any lingering flakes or sprinkles end this evening, and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. As expected, areas across far northern Wisconsin saw several inches of snow while those of us around Green Bay and the Fox Valley only received light rain.

Temperatures tonight will settle into the single digits where the new snow fell. We should be in the upper teens elsewhere. Blustery winds continue tonight and Monday with gusts to 25 mph out of the northwest. Given the ongoing northerly breeze Monday, it will likely be the chilliest day of the upcoming week. Highs will be limited to the lower and middle 20s.

The wind will get stronger on Tuesday, but it will be coming at us from a southerly direction... leading to a noticeable warm-up. Although we’ll begin the morning in the teens, highs will rise back into the lower 40s! Aside from a few breezy days, the week ahead looks relatively quiet.

There may be a few flakes flying west of the Fox Valley Monday morning, but skies will clear up for the afternoon. For the rest of the week, we’re looking at generally clear conditions with plenty of afternoon sunshine through Saturday. The average high for early March is in the lower half of the 30s. While temps will stay below average Monday, the rest of the week should be warmer than normal with highs mainly in the lower 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 18

MONDAY: Morning flakes west of the Fox Valley... little to no accumulation. Then turning mostly sunny. Blustery northwest wind. HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Milder with a strong southwest wind... gusts to 35 mph. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm with less wind. HIGH: 44 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Not quite as mild, but still above average. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Quiet stretch of weather continues. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. Late-day wintry mix? HIGH: 42

