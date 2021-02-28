Advertisement

Notre Dame wins D2 Girls Basketball State Championship

Tritons defeat Reedsburg 68-56, win WIAA State Title
Notre Dame wins the WIAA Girls Division 2 State Championship game Saturday night over Reedsburg 68-56.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - Notre Dame’s up-tempo offense was too much for the Reedsburg Beavers at the start of the WIAA Girls Division 2 State Championship game Saturday night.

The Tritons came out with 11-2 run to start the game. Georgia Gregoire was an early scoring leader, with six points in the first seven minutes.

Then it was Reedsburg’s turn to start a run. The three players that helped the Beavers get to the championship game, Mahra Wieman, Sydney Cherney, and Trenna Cherney battled back to pull them to within three at 18-15. Grace Benish’s three tied the game up at 18-all. A little more than a minute later, Wieman gave Reedsburg the lead at 23-21 with a three-point basket. Sister Macie Wieman dropped a long three with about seven minutes left in the half to put the Beavers up by five.

They cooled off in the last few minutes of the half. It gave the Tritons the chance to get back into the game and take a 42-35 halftime lead. Sydney Whitehouse led the Tritons with 11 first-half points.

More runs were the norm in the second half. Reedsburg tied it at 50 with a layup by Reedsburg’s Trenna Cherney at the 11:37 mark. Then it was Notre Dame’s turn to run, this time an 14-1 scoring binge to stretch the game to 64-51 with five minutes left.

Macy Wieman scored a three with 4:35 left to cut the lead to ten at 64-54.

Notre Dame slowed things down in the closing minutes to close the game out and take the Division 2 Championship by a final score of 68-56. The Tritons were led by Georgia Gregoire with 17 points. Sydney Whitehouse had 11 and Sammy Opichka had 10. This is Notre Dame’s fourth WIAA State Girls Basketball Title.

Reedsburg had four players in double figures. Mahra Wieman had 17, with Sydney Cherney adding 14, and Trenna Cherney and Macie Wieman scoring 11 each. Reedsburg finishes their season with a 20-2 record. Notre Dame ends their year at 28-1.

Notre Dame made it to the championship game by beating Onalaska 64-32 earlier in the day. Reedsburg defeated New Berlin Eisenhower 67-48 to advance to the championship at the La Crosse Center.

