Mother of 20 year old shot and injured in Fox River Mall shooting says she’s grateful he’s fully recovered

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Krystal Johnson says she received a message on Sunday, January 31st that no mom ever wants to read.

“I got a message from, sorry, one of his friends saying that he was shot,” Johnson said breaking into tears. “And from listening to the scanner, we knew that two people had been injured. One was critical and one wasn’t, and we were not sure which one he was at that point.”

Her son 20-year-old Colt Lemmers was shot at the Fox River Mall while standing in the food court.

Lemmers, who prefers not to have his photo shown. suffered a gunshot wound to his hip.

“For being mom, I think I kind of maybe, took it a little harder than he did because there’s just things that go through your mind of the what if’s,” Johnson said.

Lemmers has made a full recovery, yet the shooting claimed the life of 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto. Action 2 News has spoken to Frausto’s family who is heartbroken and seeking justice.

The suspected gunman 17-year-old Dezman Ellis of Oshkosh was taken into custody by federal authorities in Iowa after a five-day manhunt.

Ellis is in jail on a $1.5 million bond after being charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. He’s accused of firing two shots inside the Fox River Mall after an argument with Frausto over a girl.

“When this happened I couldn’t stay off the news,” Johnson said.

Johnson is collecting funds to donate to the Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team, which is a non-profit made up of volunteers who assist first responders while on scene.

“[I want] to kind of take something negative and turn it into a positive to help him heal and to help the family, you know, kind of heal,” Johnson said.

Below is her Facebook posts if you’re interested in donating, she’s also still taking orders for t-shirts:

#CourageForColt is now going public, but for a limited time. For those that may not know why we are doing this.. Our son... Posted by Krystal D Johnson on Sunday, February 21, 2021

