Local, national advocates encourage consumers to ‘slam the scam’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - National Consumer Protection Week, a large coordinated effort to keep you informed about your rights regarding fraud and scams, kicks off Sunday.

The effort comes after a record year for fraud and scam reports driven by the pandemic, with many reports coming as a result of the shift to online shopping and working.

The regional director of the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) explains why it’s so important to let others know how to report scams and fraud.

“If they file a complaint, or they write a consumer review, it might be too late for them. Maybe they got taken by a scam - but they’re really making an effort to go the extra step to help warn other people about the scams. It’s admirable for people and important for people. It didn’t work out so well for you, but if you can help somebody else in the process, that’s wonderful,” said Susan Bach of the BBB.

CLICK HERE to file a report or read reviews, and also find the BBB’s online scam tracker reporting tool.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also wants you to report fraud and scams when you’re cheated out of money - and even when you don’t lose money.

Let’s say you ordered face masks online, but paid and never got them. You can make a report at reportfraud.ftc.org. CLICK HERE to access that website.

If someone calls telling you to buy gift cards to pay up, that is always a scam.

Action 2 News spoke with multiple viewers this past week, who all say similar things, such as the following:

“I’m older.”

“I have to answer the phone.”

“I don’t know who to believe.”

“I thought it was a scam but I wasn’t sure.”

This week is all about the motto “Slam the Scam”. You can help by reminding older family members, friends and neighbors how scammers work, as well as how they threaten you or make you believe you owe money.

You can also remind them not to give any information to a random caller in order to prevent them from falling to a scammer.

The FTC and its partners will also hold webinars, Facebook live events, and Twitter chats throughout the week to cover a range of topics. Those topics will include coronavirus scams, government imposters and cyber fraud.

CLICK HERE to learn more about National Consumer Protection Week on the FTC’s website, as well as for a schedule of online events.

