In-person classes start Monday for some students in Green Bay Public School District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Families in the Green Bay Area Public School district are preparing to send some students back to the classroom for the first time this school year.

On Monday, in-person learning begins for PK-5th grade students on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, a blended instructional model with A/B cohorts will start Monday for grades 6 and 9.

Students in grades 7, 8, and 10-12 will have a blended instructional model with A/B cohorts on March 8.

Members of the school board approved of the plan earlier this month.

School administrators and teachers have been preparing for students to return.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, at Langlade Elementary School, Principal Jesse Brinkmann says students attending in person will notice multiple changes from the moment they enter the school.

“We’re now going to have our students enter the building once they arrive and go to their classroom. At nine o’clock, which is our first bell, we’ll dismiss students into the hallway to place items at their coat hook,” said Brinkmann. “The purpose of that is so we can social distance those students in the hallway on more of a strategic level.”

Students in the district are able to return to in-person classes on the same day state health officials say they’ll expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to educators and childcare workers. Those workers include preschool to grade 12, higher education, community learning programs, Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCA staff members.

