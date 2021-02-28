First Alert Traffic: Work to begin on Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge, I-43 in Brown County Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It will be a bit more difficult getting around the Green Bay area for the next week as work is done in two separate areas.

Starting Monday, the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge on Main street will close at 7 a.m. Monday. City officials say depending on the weather, they plan to reopen the bridge at about 5 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

Crews will be working on the drawbridge’s span lock during the closure.

While work on the span lock is done, Main Street will be closed at Washington Street on the east side of the Fox River and at Broadway on the west side of the river, where Main Street becomes Dousman.

The closing will also affect bus routes. Green Bay Metro said riders should expect adjustments to Route 4 (Blue Line), Route 8 (Green Line), Route 9 (Gold Line), and Route 13 (River Line).

Anyone who typically drives across the bridge to anticipate traffic jams and use an alternate route.

A detour route along Broadway and along Monroe Avenue to the Walnut Street bridge will be marked. Drivers will also be able to use the Mason Street Bridge, Highway 172, or the I-43/Leo Frigo Bridge to cross the Fox River.

If drivers use I-43, they’ll need to be on the lookout for lane reductions and full ramp closures as construction resumes Monday on a maintenance project in the area.

The project involves a 10.2 mile stretch of highway between WIS 172 and Atkinson Drive, and is scheduled to finish in October 2021.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, north and southbound I-43 will be reduced to a single lane for bridge overlays and pavement markings between Mason Street and Danz Avenue.

In addition, WisDOT officials say the following ramps will be closed until May 27, 2021:

Northbound I-43 to northbound WIS 57 ramp

Southbound WIS 54/57 to southbound I-43 ramp

Northbound WIS 57 to northbound I-43 ramp

CLICK HERE for information on detours for those ramp closures.

According to WisDOT, other work that will be done before October 1 includes bridge painting and wingwall repairs to two culverts.

The bridges are scheduled to be painted between mid-May 2021 and October 1.

