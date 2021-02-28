Advertisement

3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered...
Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three police officers were injured by a shotgun blast when they checked out a vacant home in Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita Police said Sunday that a modified, loaded shotgun discharged as the officers entered the home around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined that no one was in the home at the time, but the homeowners had called police suspecting someone was inside after noticing that some windows were open.

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

Police spokesman Trevor Macy told The Wichita Eagle that investigators are trying to determine whether the shotgun had been rigged to fire when the door opened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Prokopovitz
UPDATE: Jury finds James Prokopovitz guilty of homicide, obstruction and perjury
Coronavirus generic
DHS reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 75 new hospitalizations Saturday
Generic recall graphic.
Ready-to-eat salads, wraps recalled in Wisconsin and Minnesota due to possible Listeria
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Half of older adults 65+ get vaccine
Heat from fire caused gun to shoot Wisconsin firefighter

Latest News

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
DHS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, confirms another 464 new cases
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe
First Alert Forecast: Winter weather to the north, rain to the south, ice in the middle
First Alert Forecast: Winter weather to the north, rain to the south, ice in the middle
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in...
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief