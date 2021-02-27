WATCH LIVE: Prokopovitz jury to resume deliberations after breaking Friday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The fate of a Brown County man charged with killing his wife in 2013 is now in the hands of a jury.

James Prokopovitz, 75, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Resisting or Obstructing, whose wife disappeared and was never found. He’s also charged with Perjury for lying under oath during the investigation.

After deliberating for about 11 hours on Friday, jurors were excused for the night, and were told to return Saturday morning. Jurors were to be back at 8:30.

Friday afternoon, the jury came back into the courtroom to review videos of interviews with Prokopovitz, including one where he takes investigators on the routes he says he drove looking for his wife after she disappeared from their home.

Victoria disappeared from the Propokovitz home in a rural area in the town of Pittsfield on April 25, 2013. Prosecutors believe James disposed of her body in a sludge pond he had access to as part of his job loading paper waste onto trucks for a landfill.

Judge William Atkinson instructed the jury of their duties before sending them to deliberations. The judge said a verdict must be reached unanimously.

Jurors are voting on four counts: 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with a domestic abuse modifier, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, Conspiracy to Commit Perjury Before a Court, and Perjury Before a Court.

