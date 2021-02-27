School districts await DHS approval of COVID-19 vaccination plans after submitting them

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - School districts were given until Friday to submit their employee vaccination plans to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Districts are still weeks away before shots start going into arms.

The Fond du Lac School District has been working with its county health department for months to develop its plan so there aren’t any disruptions with student learning.

“We realize there is a plan and we just have to take our time,” Erin Brendelson, Fond du Lac schools health program supervisor, said. “As soon as they give us the call that there’s vaccine for us, we will be there.”

The district sent out a survey to learn how many employees wanted the COVID-19 vaccine.

“From those that filled it out we had a very high percentage. We were about 90 percent, so that was really exciting,” Brendelson said.

Although eligibility for educators opens on Monday, March 1, DHS has to approve each school district’s plan, which can take 4 to 6 weeks.

“I’d love it to be sooner than that right? But there’s a reality: there’s a lot of people, there’s a lot of teachers, educators,” Menasha Joint School District Superintendent Chris L. VanderHeyden said.

VanderHeyden doesn’t mind the wait and it should be expected.

“It’s been a supply chain issue all the way along, right? So basically, we got our plans in place. When the vaccine gets here, we’re going to be good to go,” VanderHeyden said.

One of the school districts taking issue with the state’s process is Green Bay Area Public Schools. It originally set a timeframe when teachers would get vaccinated, but that has been scrapped.

Green Bay schools couldn’t make anyone available Friday as administrators prepare for the start of in-person learning on Monday, yet the district stated in an email it wanted to have on-site vaccinations for 1,000 employees on March 3 and 4 and another thousand the following week.

None of that will happen until DHS gives the green light.

Below is the district’s comments in full:

As you may be aware, we were able to offer limited vaccinations being offered to educational employees across Northeast Wisconsin through Prevea on March 1 and 2nd. We had been prepared to have on-site vaccination clinics for our 1,000 staff members on March 3rd and 4th and another 1,000 appointments the following week. Despite the State announcing that education employees could begin receiving the vaccination on March 1st, the State has moved this date to mid-March and as a result of their continued changing of the process for requesting and allocating vaccinations, we will not be able to move forward as early as we had hoped. We continue to react and change our vaccination plans on a daily basis as a result of the Department of Health Services changes and will do so until every staff member who wants the vaccine has obtained one.

