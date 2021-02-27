Advertisement

Report: Pilot had engine issues, asked to land before crash

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, outside of Janesville.(Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A preliminary report into a fatal plane crash near Janesville says a pilot aboard the small aircraft reported engine issues and asked to land before the plane went down.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the Feb. 16 crash that killed Remington Viney, a staff sergeant with the Wisconsin Air National Guard, and Tanner Byholm.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, Staff Sgt. Viney was from Kimberly, and a member of the 115th Fighter Wing. Byholm is from Glidden, Wisconsin.

The report says that about a minute after takeoff from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, one of the pilots on the Velocity V asked for permission to turn around and land.

RELATED: NTSB investigation offers new insights into deadly Rock County plane crash

An air traffic controller asked if assistance was needed, but the pilot said no.

No other radio communication was received.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Half of older adults 65+ get vaccine
James Prokopovitz
Prokopovitz jury breaks for the night after asking to review evidence
File image
Driver facing 4th OWI charge after crash near Pulaski
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests
Generic recall graphic.
Ready-to-eat salads, wraps recalled in Wisconsin and Minnesota due to possible Listeria

Latest News

44 sturgeon speared on second to last day of season, 4 weigh 100 pounds or more
Coronavirus generic
DHS reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 75 new hospitalizations Saturday
Heat from fire caused gun to shoot Wisconsin firefighter
File image
Crews investigating overnight dryer fire at Appleton hotel