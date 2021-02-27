Report: Pilot had engine issues, asked to land before crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A preliminary report into a fatal plane crash near Janesville says a pilot aboard the small aircraft reported engine issues and asked to land before the plane went down.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the Feb. 16 crash that killed Remington Viney, a staff sergeant with the Wisconsin Air National Guard, and Tanner Byholm.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, Staff Sgt. Viney was from Kimberly, and a member of the 115th Fighter Wing. Byholm is from Glidden, Wisconsin.

The report says that about a minute after takeoff from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, one of the pilots on the Velocity V asked for permission to turn around and land.

RELATED: NTSB investigation offers new insights into deadly Rock County plane crash

An air traffic controller asked if assistance was needed, but the pilot said no.

No other radio communication was received.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.