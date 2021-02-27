Advertisement

Ready-to-eat salads, wraps recalled in Wisconsin and Minnesota due to possible Listeria

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WBAY) - A St. Paul, Minnesota, food distributor is recalling ready-to-eat meat and poultry salads and wraps because they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytigenes, which can make people sick. In some cases, an infection can be life-threatening.

The fully-cooked foods from J&J Distributing were sold through retailers in the past week. They were packaged on February 23 and list a “Sell-by” date of Feb. 28, 2021, on the packaging label and are kept refrigerated.

The recall involves:

  • 9 oz. plastic containers with “COBB SALAD” on the product label
  • 10 oz. plastic containers with “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Bacon Lettuce Avocado Tomato Wrap”
  • 10 oz. plastic containers with “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Turkey Ranch Club Wrap”
  • 10 oz. plastic containers with “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Chicken Caesar Wrap”
  • 12 oz. plastic containers with “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Southwest Style Chicken Salad”
  • 12 oz. plastic container with “Southwest Style Chicken Salad” on the label

These packages also have the establishment (EST) number 38450 in the USDA mark of inspection. If you think you have any of these foods in your refrigerator, throw them out or return them to the store where you bought them.

There are no confirmed reports of someone having an adverse reaction to these foods. The distributor’s third-party lab reported a contact surface sample tested positive for Listeria monocytigenes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says listeriosis primarily threatens adult adults, pregnant women and their unborn children or newborns, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. These symptoms are sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal problems. Listeriosis can be treated with antibiotics.

